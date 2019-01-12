Border wall poorly conceived and unnecessary distraction
Trump wants a wall, but doesn't talk specifics. Has a route been surveyed? How does he know how much it will cost? Mexico won’t pay for it. How about using money saved from the many government positions still left unfilled and the money that Trump and members of his staff and cabinet have wasted on travel, office dining room furniture, and from their tax cuts? What would be the impacts on land and water rights (eminent domain issues)? How much would on-going maintenance and repair cost? What would be the impact on the environment and wildlife migration corridors? How does that cost compare to high tech alternatives that are available?
Trump says this is a humanitarian emergency. Remember his slow response to send a hospital ship and aid to hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico, his blaming California wildfires for failure to rake forests and his forgetting the name of the destroyed town he traveled across country to visit for a photo op?
Trump described refugee girls being raped on the trip to the U.S. He forgot to mention how his minions tried to deny such girls access to medical care and abortion, to force them to bear children they did not want and could not support. He described crimes committed by immigrants, forgetting to mention that the rate of such crimes is much less than that of Americans against Americans. He did nothing in the face of the crimes of Americans with high capacity weapons against American school children, concert-goers, club attendees, etc. Trump described gruesome murders by immigrants, but helped MBS come up with alibis and "alternative facts" to explain the torture, murder and dismemberment of Khoshoggi. How about families separated with no plans to reunite?
Trump said the wall was a humanitarian crisis, when in reality it is a symbol of what we really need--bipartisan comprehensive immigration reform. The wall is a symbol of Trump's campaign promises, need for approval from his base and Fox, this need for attention and adulation.
Are more Americans being harmed by refugees fleeing countries where they face death or by the government shut-down?
Carol Smith, Laramie
