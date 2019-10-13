The Boomerang seems to print uncritically flattering reports of Sen. Barrasso, like the article from the Sheridan Press on Oct. 10. The front page reported his committee’s infrastructure act, leading into page 3 to condemn Democrats for impeachment efforts and actions to protect our nation from presidential abuses of power, as well comments on foreign issues, given at face value with no critical evaluation, follow-up, or context. Not the objective, in-depth (any depth) reporting one might desire and that the public deserves.
Barrasso complained Democrats hold up bills due to impeachment. He apparently did not mention, nor reporters ask, about the many bills passed in the House that McConnell will not even bring to the floor of the Senate. Remember when Republicans refused to give a Supreme Court nominee even one hearing—“too close to the election,” yet McConnell now says he’d confirm a Trump appointee close to next one, politicizing the judiciary, acting unethically, and now hypocritically?
Barrasso “singled out presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren” for introducing a bill including the term “impeachment.” He apparently failed to address the subject of that or similar bills. The article did indicate Warren’s bill concerned emoluments, calling for sitting presidents to divest of holdings that could cause conflicts of interests (failing to specify conflicts between national interests and president’s personal financial interests which might compromise his actions regarding national security and interests).
“Asked whether he considered it appropriate for the executive branch to withhold congressionally appropriated foreign aid from Ukraine” Barrasso completely evaded the question, and apparently was not called for doing so. Was he asked about the memo of the phone call, the fact it corroborated the whistle-blowers allegations, or Trump’s and Giuliani’s own corroboration of those charges? He didn’t address Trump publicly asking Ukraine and China to intervene to harm a political rival.
Barrasso apparently wasn’t asked about the role of Trump’s unilateral withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal (in which Iran kept its side of the bargain) in fomenting it current actions.
Perhaps the Boomerang will show higher standards for objectivity, fairness, context, and completeness in future, say regarding Syria pull-out.
Carol Smith
Laramie
(1) comment
Carol, really?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.