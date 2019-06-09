Attorney General Barr lied about delaying the release the Mueller Report. Mueller’s team had prepared introductions and executive summaries that were in a form suitable for release to the public. But Barr wanted time to promote Trump’s narrative that he was completely exonerated. And then Barr spoke to the press and public with that message.
Mueller called him out on this in a letter of March 27, 2019: “The summary letter the Department sent to Congress and released to the public late in the afternoon of March 24 did not fully capture the context, nature, and substance of this Office’s work and conclusions. There is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation. This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigations.”
Barr complained Mueller had not made a determination, so he abused his power and did so himself. Later he said that Mueller should have done so. If Mueller had, he would have accused of overstepping his mandate and authority; and since he did not, he is accused of dereliction of duty—Barr has a win-win situation.
Evidence found that Russia did interfere in our election in favor of Trump. Although no determination of conspiracy could be made, Volume 1 concerns Trump organization’s numerous contacts with Russians, despite his claim there were none.
The evidence did not exonerate the President of obstruction of justice and clearly stated why. The body that has jurisdiction in dealing with such issues with a sitting President is Congress.
Mr. Barr disagreed with Mueller on many points of law—so why didn’t he deal with that before its release? The report carefully cites relevant law. Mr. Barr offers no such substantiation for his assertions, but his objective was to undermine public confidence.
The administration and AG’s reliance on misinformation, lies, delays and obstruction put our democracy at risk. Truth matters. Facts matter. Feelings are not enough.
The Mueller report is readily available. I suggest you read it for yourself.
Carol Smith
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.