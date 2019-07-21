Jean Brown wrote a letter, 7/14, concerning abortion, “highly sexualized culture,” and “loss of morals.” Her arguments were not based on history, biology, facts, and reason. She presumed to interpret the Bible and its parables when people have been debating them for millennia. Suddenly one person has the truth and everyone else must subject themselves without question to his/her judgment.
First, sex is a normal biological function of living creatures, not exclusive to human beings — it just is, like eating and sleeping. I am not for rampant promiscuity, but get real. People have been having sex as long as there have been people. Women have been getting pregnant all that time, and those who aspire to pass judgment generally ignore their partners.
Freethinkers look at the facts and uses reason as a guide, not just accepting the pronouncement of traditions, religions, or political entities.
All those were created by human beings for the purpose of social control, and ultimately so some get more control, and everything else, than others—not at all democratic. “Western tradition” consisted of the beliefs of Native Americans, not Christians seeking religious freedom who promptly persecuted even other Christian sects. The Constitution says: “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.” The U.S. was not established as an exclusively Christian nation. Christian “superiority” is contrary to the Constitution.
Re-read your bible. “Thou shalt not kill,” (O.T., not Jesus) was tribal—don’t kill your own folks, but everyone is fair game. God did a lot of smiting and promoted it. Your bible says life begins with the first breath (viability), and does not mention abortion. There are many instances of admonishments to kill babies, smash their heads, and such. The bible is hugely misogynistic and its characters are anything but paragons of morality (like Lot), reflecting its time long ago in another land.
Shouldn’t morality include respecting the beliefs, religions, and rights of others? Doesn’t love depend on understanding, not judging? Argue your position, but use facts and reason next time. And some compassion.
Carol Smith
Laramie
