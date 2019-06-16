We agree with the Casper Star Tribune’s May 21 editorial, reprinted in the Laramie Boomerang on May 29:
“It’s an insult to them[people worrying about retirement or medical bills] that some lawmakers continue to focus on distractions likes nonexistent voter fraud rather than facing our state’s biggest challenges with the persistence, determination and resources these real problems actually deserve.”
The editorial explains that the Interim Corporations Committee is reviewing the need for voter ID laws and limiting changes of affiliation.
Voter fraud: County clerks report fraudulent voters in Wyoming are felons whose rights have not been restored. They are not being prosecuted. The Heritage Foundation lists four people convicted of voter fraud in Wyoming since 2000. This is a phantom problem.
Voter ID Laws: People registering to vote must show acceptable identification. Three of the four cases of voter fraud in the last nineteen years were false registration, not false voting. This is a phantom problem.
Change of Affiliation: Bills limiting voters’ ability to change party affiliation on Primary Election Day return regularly. Some apparently believe that Democrats change their affiliation to Republican to vote for less conservative gubernatorial candidates. There is no sound evidence of this (Wyoming Public media.org/post/theories-behind-mark-gordons-victory). In fact, there is evidence against it. The Secretary of State’s website gives voter registration figures by month, with a separate list of voter registration totals on Primary Elections Day:
1-Aug, 2018 21-Aug, 2018 Difference
Constitution 805 782 -23
Democratic 46,925 46,378 -547
Libertarian 2,423 2,386 -37
Republican 177,604 180,383 2 ,779
Unaffiliated 36,662 36 105 -557
Other 131 127 -4
The difference between for Mr. Friess and Mr. Gordon was 9,109 votes; the sum of non-Republican party changes is 1,168. Other gubernatorial candidates received 48,039 Republican votes. That’s more than all the registered Democrats in Wyoming. Limiting affiliation changes on Primary Election solves a phantom problem. It creates real problems for Constitution, Democratic, Libertarian, and Unaffiliated voters who want a voice in determining our next governor.
Free and fair elections are fundamental to our confidence in our government and in our county. Let’s deal with real, problems, not phantoms.
Susan Simpson
Laramie
