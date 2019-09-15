We are amid a monumental economic transition that will phase out thousands of jobs in the U.S. within a decade. It’s not a scary Hollywood sci-fi film, or a H.G. Wells plot; it’s a very real and imminent reality that artificial intelligence and automation will replace workers in many divisions of the U.S. job market.
This isn’t some far off possibility; this is something that is already happening. Truckers are being threatened with the introduction of self-driving vehicles. Retail workers are being supplanted with automated kiosks. Service workers are being displaced by artificial intelligence. If you look at how far technology rapidly grew within just the last decade, and extrapolate that into a projection of the next, the job landscape looks extremely bleak. Still don’t believe me? Walk into any of the fast food restaurants in Laramie—they’re already replacing cashiers. Soon Walmart will have automatic robot stockers, and force you to check out your own groceries. More people will begin using their new pickup service.
The worst part of it, no presidential candidate for the 2020 election is truly talking about these issues and the fallout of it. No one other than Andrew Yang. Once a businessman and then founder of Venture for America, a nonprofit that focuses on creating jobs in struggling American cities, he is the only candidate that is dialed in on the issue of automation and artificial intelligence.
If you care less about the reality TV show that is politics and more about your community and the economic prison that the U.S. economy could be in if these issues aren’t addressed, I urge you to Google “Andrew Yang” and together we can move forward.
Alexander Simon
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.