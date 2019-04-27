I attended a meeting some time ago about the "upgrades" for Third street. The one thing I remember most was that when studying other towns with one-way streets the statistics show that the businesses on those streets lost income and the one ways were returned to two way. I'm sure that none of us want this to happen.
Thanks,
Marian Showacre, Laramie
