Open letter to the UW Board of Trustees:
After attending a wonderful celebration of UW's innovation under the leadership of President Nichols on Tuesday night at an alumni event outside of Washington, D.C., I feel compelled to write to you. From the congressional delegation, to professors, staff and alumni in attendance, every person was grateful for and supportive of President Nichols, who received multiple standing ovations.
The past three years have marked a tremendous revitalization for the University. Since taking office, President Nichols tackled what could have been a crippling budget shortfall through tough decisions that weren't made by her predecessors, thus saving the university. Her leadership has attracted top thought leaders who are ensuring Wyoming's energy dominance now and into the future.
We are proud Wyoming natives and many of our family members are UW alums. During her time at UW our daughter has received a world class education. Here in Virginia, we live in the midst of academic excellence, and believe that by comparison the University of Wyoming offers a competitive, unique and amazing value.
The cutting edge scholarship, broadened national and international reach of the University and the careful strategic fiscal management are imperiled by the mercurial decision by the Board of Trustees not to renew President Nichols' contract. We are enthusiastic ambassadors for UW, but it is difficult to recommend it now with the instability caused by the Board's actions.
We hope you will reconsider your decision. At the very least, you owe the UW Community and the entire state of Wyoming an explanation of your actions.
Sincerely,
Amy Shaw, Reston, Virginia
(1) comment
Well said. I am presently embarrassed by and for the trustees......about this decision. Also, the time has come-perhaps nationwide- for most smaller colleges and universities to truly, honestly appraise the value of major athletic programs going forward. It has been proven to be money losing in the majority of cases. It is not easy to eliminate the past, entertaining teams, but that is not the primary business or responsibility of these institutions.....
And do not mention the good will, alum rally, or blue sky that the past glories bestow--when you perform mediocre for so manyy successive years, that hardly washes well......or ever pays for itself - even fractionally......
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.