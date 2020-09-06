Getting closer to reaching carbon neutral goalsLaramie is one step closer to reaching its carbon neutral goals and that’s good news for the environment and our community. Last week, the City Council approved a lease agreement that could put 160 megawatts of solar energy right at our doorstep, enough to meet 100% of Laramie’s energy demand. This could make Laramie the first town in Wyoming to be entirely powered by renewable energy, something the Alliance for Renewable Energy (a local citizen advocacy group) has been working towards for over a year.
There is no doubt that a development of this size will come with its own challenges. The city can and should negotiate with the developer and the utility to ensure that the electricity is accessible to Laramie customers and to allow the city to utilize that energy to meet its carbon reduction goals. City counselors should also take this opportunity to evaluate new and future contracts and agreements so that our wildlife and water resources are protected and make certain that adjacent landowners are at the table during the earliest conversations regarding the facilities’ construction.
The project would be a monumental step towards reaching our carbon neutral goals. I want to send a big thank you to our City Council members for the work they’ve devoted toward making that vision a reality. This historic achievement would do more than just reduce our city’s carbon emissions, it would bring new jobs, draw eco-conscious businesses, and perhaps most importantly, it would send a message to the rest of the state that achieving carbon neutrality is a real possibility — even in Wyoming.
Martha Martinez del Rio
Laramie
Thankful for first responders and medical staffsOn Aug. 9, at 11:15 p.m., I awoke with what I hoped was indigestion. It was not; I was having a heart attack. My wife called 911 to alert them that we were on our way into town from Sybille Road. The dispatcher told her to turn on her flashers so they could identify our car. We were fairly along Highway 34 when we met the sheriff’s vehicle, and soon after, the paramedics and ambulance arrived. It was a relief for me that my wife now had someone to help assure her. She followed the sheriff’s officer to the hospital emergency room.
The bottom line is I am doing well in cardiac rehabilitation at Ivinson Memorial Hospital. Everyone that night from the officer to the paramedics on the ambulance to the emergency room doctor and staff, the pilot and medics who flew me to UC Health Medical Center of the Rockies, and the staff and doctors there did everything in their power to give me a good outcome.
I wanted to take this opportunity to thank them publicly. I hope I thanked them all privately that night. When we are in need it is these dedicated people we count on. Their caring, compassion and dedication to duty to take care of the citizens of Albany County should not go unnoticed. My wife told the officer when he arrived how quickly she felt he got there. His response was, it felt to him, like it took forever. This attitude of caring followed my wife and I through the long night.
A very heartfelt thank you again to everyone involved, especially my wife.
Hans Peterson
Albany County
Questions for city council candidatesWith the upcoming city elections in November, voters should ask City Council candidates the following questions:
— Do you support the first amendment, and if so, do you consider the lottery system that the City Council has currently implemented to impede the right of redress?
— Would you vote to raise Laramie water rates that are currently the highest in the surrounding area?
— Do you believe the City of Laramie manager should have a salary in excess of that of the governor of the state of Wyoming?
— Would you make a motion for a vote of confidence pertaining to the Laramie city manager?
— Would you support an elected mayor, rather than the current city manager form of government for Laramie?
— Do you believe the building and planning department assesses questionable fees that inhibit development in Laramie?
City government affects all local residents every day. If you have not registered to vote, do so now and vote in the general election for candidates who believe city government should serve the public, not that the public should serve the government.
Tim Hale
Laramie
Myopic LegislatureI am constantly amazed at the cognitive rigidity of the Wyoming Legislature. The Sept. 3 editorial from the Sheridan Press in the Boomerang tried to frame how serious Wyoming’s financial crisis is. I don’t think the editorial went far enough.
Almost half of Americans say they’ve not lost income at all according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This includes Wyomingites. Over half have.
At some point Wyoming will have both corporate and personal income taxes. This point is knocking at our door. The Legislature is an ostrich trying to bury its head deeper and deeper in the depths of ignorance. Its myopia is simply astounding.
Teachers will get laid off because it’s cheaper to educate children online. Schools will be boarded up to keep costs down. Families will fracture.
The cutbacks in public health, social services, and the continuing madness of not implementing Medicaid expansion, will ever more deeply rend our social fabric.
The Legislature continues to inhabit silos of willful ignorance. It’s hard to believe in the time of a pandemic they refuse to consider taxing Wyoming’s citizens and corporations that can afford it.
Middle-class families will leave, or see our reduced services and not move here at all. Even the rich won’t want to live here, despite the low-tax environment. Who wants to leave their gated estate and see the bald and angry resentment in the eyes of those the Legislature has condemned to poverty and a meager, brutish life?
Wyoming needs both a corporate and personal income tax. If you don’t earn more than Wyoming’s median income ($62,000) you would not pay much at all, if anything. The more income you declared, the more tax you would pay. A progressive income tax on both corporations and wage earners would solve Wyoming’s fiscal crisis. We must require our wealthiest citizens and corporations to pay higher taxes, right now.
And if members of the Legislature continue to shake their ignorant heads — “No new taxes, we can cut our way to fiscal balance” — we need to vote the scoundrels out of office. For scoundrels they are …
Jeffrey Olson
Laramie
Trump takes private property and is a communistOn Sept. 1 President Trump, by unconstitutional executive fiat, proclaimed a moratorium on evictions for the rest of this year, four more months, meaning that renters could suspend payment of rents for all that time, though rent would still be owed when the moratorium ends.
The Fifth Amendment of our Constitution says “nor shall private property be taken for public use, without just compensation.” The Supreme Court held in Lynch v. United States, 292 U.S. 571 (1934) that contracts are valid property rights under the Fifth Amendment, such as a contractual entitlement to rent payments. The federal government moratorium and similar moratoria appear to be unconstitutional and should be challenged in court.
Individual landlords own about 23 million rental units nationwide. More than half of rental income goes for expenses, notably maintenance, mortgages, utilities, and taxes. Income disappears but expenses do not. These small landlords, a third of whom rely on net rental income for their own living expenses, will quickly be ruined by Trump’s policies.
Such policies are not original. Karl Marx wrote in “The Communist Manifesto”: “The distinguishing feature of Communism is not the abolition of property generally, but the abolition of bourgeois property,” exactly the policy that Trump is following.
Trump falsely accuses Biden of being a socialist. Trump is embracing Marxist communism in the style of a one-man ruler like Vladimir Lenin.
As a renter myself, I will keep paying my rent on time. If you are able to pay your rent, that is the best policy. If not, talk to your landlord directly. Do not rely on any assurances from the madman in the White House.
Martin Buchanan
Laramie
Response to Heber Richardson letterI’d like to counter some misconceptions in Commissioner Heber Richardson’s “Virus groupthink has had unnecessary consequences” (Aug. 26). Commissioner Richardson seems to argue against mask wearing, and should recognize groupthink goes both ways.
Historically, Richardson’s assertion that Georges Clemenceau “saved France” by questioning the groupthink that characterized French generals is debatable. Although Clemenceau rekindled France’s spirit, he didn’t change strategy or tactics. Militarily, U.S. troops “saved France.” Afterwards, Clemenceau’s insistence on crippling reparations helped set the stage for WWII.
But Richardson’s position on coronavirus is a larger concern. He claims, “Myopic groupthink is making it difficult for health experts to see the unintended consequences of their recommendations, and weigh them against the intended ones” and cites examples of mask wearing in situations where transmission is unlikely.
Are these his “unintended consequences?” A few people wearing masks more than necessary seems a small price if increased mask wearing reduces virus spread, even a little.
I personally feel “betrayed and untrusting” when, in spite of simple precautions my family takes, people who disdain to wear a mask or maintain appropriate distance in public needlessly increase our exposure. Those denying the epidemic’s seriousness, or disregarding public health guidance for convenience or as a political statement, suffer from a far more dangerous form of groupthink.
Richardson asserts, “Each of us has to decide where we fit on the spectrum of risk to Covid and act accordingly.” We also need to recognize that risk accepted by one is accepted by all; we each have to consider how to best protect our friends, family, and neighbors.
Simple precautions make “living, learning, loving, and doing business” safer; evidence indicates mask wearing is key among them. We don’t have to give these things up, but change the way we do them until the virus is defeated.
This nation was not built on rugged individualism alone; our freedoms and blessings are also rooted in our willingness to come together for the common good — to forego short-term personal convenience and gratification for the long-term health of our community. It is disappointing to see a public official who does not recognize that.
Jeff Smith
Laramie
Response to Carol Smith letterCarol, which vigilantes are you talking about (Aug. 30)? The young man who was confronted by weapon carrying anarchists and beaten? Who felt his life was threatened? Was it murder or self-defense?
Or are you talking about community members exercising their right to express their patriotism/opinion by driving on Portland’s street that they pay for? Or maybe the Prayer Patriot that was assassinated by armed insurrectionist while standing peacefully on a sidewalk?
You don’t point out the armed insurrectionists who take “the law into their own hands, passing judgement, intimidating others, and acting tough” in order to destroy peoples’ livelihoods and lives. They don’t care about social justice — just power.
The BLM peaceful protests usually happen in the daytime. By night, the protests turn into anarchy. Those liberal democrats who are “insecure and refuse to examine or take responsibility for their own behavior” are allowing our democracy to suffer.
I take offense that you claim ordinary citizens are “using violence and intimidation to scare people from telling the truth.” The truth is these riots are encouraged by liberal democrats; they want to use the riots for political reasons by trying to attach them to President Trump. These democrat cities have refused to do their duty to protect their citizens.
BLM Inc. doesn’t care about black people as demonstrated by their destruction of black-owned businesses. What has BLM Inc. done to help improve the lives of black people? What have they done to stop the violence in cities such as Chicago and protect black children? Black people want more police according to polls, yet liberal-run cities and administrations continue to ignore the violence (Obama/Biden).
I do agree with you that many of the anarchists/antifa are out-of-staters, but they are only encouraged by democrat mayors and governors by their inaction. The foolish statement that President Trump is emboldening or coordinating these riots is offensive to every sane person in our community.
I think President Trump has used incredible restraint against ineffective mayors and governors. Citizens of all political persuasions want the violence stopped.
Jean Brown
Laramie
