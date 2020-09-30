A special thank youOn behalf of the Deti family, our deepest thanks for all of the heartfelt condolences, prayers, flowers and donations following the passing of our mom. Your kindness and compassion have been overwhelming, and we are all truly grateful. Words are simply not enough … thank you all.
Thanks to Father Andrew Kinstetter for his service and homily. And special thanks to Father Jaimon Dominic for being there for us in those last hours. Thanks to Tia Ocampo and her team at Montgomery Stryker for their constant professionalism and help in making a very tough time a little easier.
We would also like to thank the doctors and nurses at Lifecare in Cheyenne, especially Ms. Estella for the excellent care they gave to our mom in these last few months. Your thoughtfulness and compassion will never be forgotten. We are very grateful.
And to countless family and friends in the Laramie community who have helped us for the last couple of difficult years with their love, kindness and support, thank you.
Travis Deti
Cheyenne
Cody Deti
Normal, Illinois
Outside influence?An online Change.org petition calling for Albany County to make its regulations more restrictive to wind development received some press coverage recently, including in this paper.
Therefore, I think it is also worth publicizing the fact that more than 43% of the petition’s online signatures were from people who live outside Wyoming. The petition was filed with the county thereby making it public record, so anyone is welcome to double check this percentage.
I’m not sure how people in California, New York and Hawaii came across the petition, but I doubt they are particularly knowledgeable about Albany County’s current wind regulations.
Albany County is our home, and people who live thousands of miles away shouldn’t have a say in whether or not we choose progress by welcoming wind development in our community.
Rhett Epler
Laramie
Support for LamAs your previous Clerk of District Court for 16 years, I would like to explain to the voters of Albany County how very important it is that Stacy Lam be elected to remain your Clerk of District Court.
I have found over the years that most people don’t know what is involved with this elected position or even perhaps what is done in that office. In my opinion, the Clerk of District Court is the very glue that holds the District Court together.
Lam, in her nearly 30 years on the staff has turned this glue into super glue. As the record keeper for the District Court, the Clerk manages and houses all of the cases before the court, the physical file and the electronic version, takes in and distributes all court ordered restitution, fines, fees, bonds, garnishments, judgments, and child support, compiles and manages all aspects of the jury system, the bailiffs, prepares all appeals to the Supreme Court, arranges for and oversees the swearing in of new American citizens, and processes passport applications for the U.S. Department of State.
All of these functions are time sensitive. This is a nonpartisan position, and that is important to know because, by state statute there is not, nor can there ever be any legal decisions or help given from this office; as an association, the Clerks of Court around the state decide as a group what issues they will support in the Legislator and the Supreme Court. There are so many things to keep track of and juggle and it all must be done in an effective, efficient way to ensure fairness and equal treatment for all in Albany County; this must be done to the satisfaction of the judge.
Lam has been at the inception of every case management system, the state child support system and jury management system, since the office started going electronic. Her knowledge, experience, expertise, dedication, commitment and drive are unprecedented and irreplaceable. Vote Stacy Lam on Nov. 3; she won’t let Albany County down.
Janice Sexton
Laramie
