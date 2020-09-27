Editor’s note: Because of a recent increase in the volume of letters to the editor, more approved letters will be published during the week on the Boomerang’s opinion page.
Supreme Court vacancyTo quote the recently deceased Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “My most fervent wish is that (RBG) will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”
It is both her wish, and mine.
Senators, please. Please. Every U.S. Senator across the political spectrum must recognize the peril posed by rushing to fill the vacancy left by Justice Ginsburg, especially so close to an election. To have faith in our elected officials, your words must not ring hollow.
When the tables were turned, when President Barrack Obama nominated the Judge Merrick Garland to the highest court eight months before the 2016 election, Republican Senators and Representatives repeated versions of the following quote, on the Senate floor, this one attributed to our very own John Barasso: “The American people will soon decide our next president. That person should get to choose the next Supreme Court nominee. Give the people a voice, and let them chart the course for the court and the country.”
Look that quote up. A version of it is repeated by virtually every Republican senator regarding the appointment of Judge Garland. When President Obama nominated Judge Garland to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, Garland broke the 100-year-old record of 125 days for the longest gap between a Supreme Court nomination and confirmation. He was never confirmed.
My plea is this — let us get back to the electorate having a say. More than four years ago, when the GOP refused to even address Judge Garland with a vote, they set the standard for leaving an empty seat on the nation’s highest court to the next president.
Don’t give into opportuneness for the sake of opportunity, or become a double-dealer to suit your re-election. Instead, be the men (and in other states, women, if you’re listening) we hoped you to be when you were voted into office. Fair, civil, and above all, servants to the rule of law. Without it, our republic is in grave jeopardy.
Lindsay Hoyt
Laramie
Supreme sufferingWhile we debate the composition of our nation’s Supreme Court, there can be no debate about the supreme suffering taking place in our nation’s factory farms.
Recent undercover investigations, show male baby chicks suffocated in plastic garbage bags or ground alive because they can’t lay eggs. Laying hens are packed into small wire cages that tear out their feathers. Breeding sows spend their entire lives pregnant in metal cages. Dairy cows are artificially impregnated each year, and their babies are snatched from them at birth, so we can drink their milk.
I found more details at: https://dayforanimals.org — World Farmed Animals Day, launched in 1983 to memorialize the tens of billions of animals tormented and killed for food. I learned that raising animals for food is also hurting our health and the health of our planet.
Each of us has to choose whether to subsidize these atrocities with our food dollars. My choice has been to replace animal products in my diet with the healthful, cruelty-free plant-based meats and dairy products, as well as the rich selection of fruits and vegetables offered by my supermarket.
A quick internet search provided lots of recipes and sound advice.
Lonny Brickle
Laramie
Supporting SherwoodA Laramie resident, I am inspired by Trey Sherwood who is running for Wyoming’s House District 14.
I’ve witnessed Sherwood’s passion for community, respect for diversity, and her love of Wyoming’s rich agricultural heritage. She is a dedicated steward of humanity, and a believer in the good of the world. Sherwood makes me want to try harder, do better and give selflessly for others in our community — although I probably fail often at this endeavor, Sherwood does not.
She will be a strong advocate for building Wyoming’s economy and creating community for all. If you are a registered voter in Albany County, please check out her platform at: www.treysherwood.com, and consider joining me and other community members in endorsing Sherwood for Wyoming’s House District 14.
Nancy Marlatt
Laramie
Wearing masksSigh. Another anti-mask letter citing faulty science was published on (Sept. 20).
I will only say that I will wear my mask, not to protect myself but to protect you and any other people I encounter during my day.
If it turns out masks don’t work, the only thing I’ve done is look silly. If they do work, the damage anti-maskers could do includes spreading a deadly virus to a neighbor or family member.
I don’t mind looking silly.
Gwendolyn Wilson
Laramie
Controlling freedomsIt was almost 20 years ago when I decided to leave Maryland when I retired. I already witnessed enough corruption and lawlessness to convince me that I had to move to a red state.
We have been experiencing (relatively peaceful) protests here in Laramie but now political signs are disappearing, people’s jobs are being threatened, and worse of all, patrons of local businesses are being harassed.
It now seems that everyone must mask up, salute and recite political incantations. Why?
America is supposed to be a “free” country, it’s why people risk their lives to come here. I am truly sorry that life does not always work out the way we all want it to.
The American government was established upon basic human rights (not granted by man) and the law as established by the citizens. This “social justice” movement just appears to be mob rule and has more to do with agitation by celebrity journalists, leftist political organizations and not the law as established by the citizenry.
Lest we forget that in the beginning of this pandemic the Centers for Disease Control stated that masks were not effective. Last week the CDC admitted that aerosols generated by a cough can stay suspended in the air, but the next day the CDC retracted this statement!
Biden has stood for masks, against masks, for masks — it’s as if he flips according to poll results. Scientists also succumb to political pressure, bribery, and most effectively, banishment.
Do we really want to be controlled like this?
Derek Mancinho
Laramie
Supporting StantonIn a small town, all of us benefit from a thriving school system that is based on best practices.
We deserve a school board member who will be a clear champion for everyone: educators, children, parents, and the broader community of Laramie. Emily Siegel Stanton is that individual.
Stanton is a parent, an engaged citizen, a mental health professional and an exceptional force of positivity who is passionately committed to our city and its schools. Stanton’s strong, clear voice and ability to thoughtfully weigh diverse perspectives and evidence before forming opinions will be invaluable to the board — and, by extension, to our students, families, teachers, staff, and administrators.
Please join me in supporting Stanton for Albany County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees.
Janean Forsyth Lefevre
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.