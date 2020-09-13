Virtual candidate forumsThe League of Women Voters (LWV) of Laramie, in partnership with the Albany County Public Library, will be conducting virtual candidate forums for candidates running for office in Albany County.
We invite community members to email questions for candidates to: laramie@wyominglwv.org.
Recording dates for the virtual general election forums are as follows:
Wednesday, 7-9:00 p.m.; Albany County School District 1 Board of Trustees, Area A and At-large candidates
Thursday, 7-8:30 p.m.; Laramie Fire District 1 candidates
Sept. 22, 7-8:30 p.m.; County Commission and Clerk of District Court candidates
Sept. 23, 7-9 p.m.; City Council Candidates, Wards 1, 2 and 3
Sept. 24, 7-8:30 p.m.; Hospital Board of Trustees and Laramie Rivers Conservation District
Sept. 30, 7-8:30 p.m.; Wyoming Senate District 10 and Wyoming House Districts 13 and 46 candidates
Oct. 1, 7-8:30 p.m.; Wyoming House Districts 14, 45, and 47 candidates
The virtual forum recordings will be posted on YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/user/WYLWV, VOTE 411, https://www.vote411.org/, and aired by local TV channel 191 within a few days of the recording date. They are not being live-streamed.
The League of Women Voters encourages everyone to watch the forum recordings, read the League’s Voters’ Guide to be published by the Boomerang on Oct. 11 — and to vote!
Nancy Lockwood and Lynne Ipina
League of Women Voters of Laramie Co-Presidents
The Borgen Project, efforts to ending world povertyAs people across the world proceed to live cautious lives amid this pandemic, so does the efforts of those who advocate for the reduction of world poverty.
As an ambassador for the Borgen Project that was brought on less than a month ago, I have had the opportunity of learning of global poverty and ways of reducing its impact across the globe. As my time being here has been short but worthwhile, I have had the opportunity to call and email Sen. Barrasso and Sen. Enzi on the troubling issues that the Borgen Project believes to be at the center of world poverty reduction.
My main focus has been directly imposed upon the International Affairs Budget. To put into other words the International Affairs Budget will help marginalize the world’s poor and care for those in need of help.
As I’ve followed up with Sen. Barrasso and connected with him via social media, I have witnessed his hard work and perseverance first hand. Prior to reaching out to Sen. Barrasso, I was contacted and informed of the efforts by Congress and President Trump. With the most exciting news of my time being with the Borgen Project the email had enclosed that “On February 10, 2020, President Trump submitted a nearly $41 billion budget request for the state department and the U.S. Agency for the fiscal year of 2021”(John Barrasso).
With that being said, your voice will be heard with minimal actions of calling your world leaders. Also, asking your state senators is just one step closer to pushing this budget to its fullest potential and making the world a better place for all.
Ryan Gamez
Laramie
Not happy with TrumpTo all fellow veterans, if you vote for a president that calls the men and women who lost their lives defending us as losers, MIA’s and prisoners of war as suckers, soldiers and sailors wounded as those we no longer want to see, then you are a traitor.
“It’s another hoax; a political lie; they don’t like me.”
Try to justify your vote. While you are at it, deny the sun will rise tomorrow morning in the East or that men never walked on the moon. Whatever makes you feel good. Good luck.
You are a traitor if you think it is OK to remember the 1,171 men still lying in the USS Arizona at the bottom of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii as losers. Were the 2,501 Americans killed on the morning of D-Day, June 6, 1944, suckers? How about all the 400,000-plus soldiers and sailors that gave their lives for us in WWII? The list of hero’s goes on and on from the many wars and conflicts of our past.
Your vote is secret, but all our veterans looking down from above will know you for what you are.
I hope Wyoming will still be “The Cowboy State” after November, and not forever after known as “The Traitor State”
Roy Bane
SFC Retired, Albany County
Not happy with Trump, Part IIMy grandfather served in the infantry in WWI. My uncle died serving in the Navy in WWII. I still remember the pain in my grandmother’s voice when it was mentioned in the family. My father volunteered and served as an officer on a B-24 Liberator crew, flying more than 20 missions over Europe. My older brother served during the Vietnam War. My youngest son served in the second war in Iraq.
Details in the recent story that reported Donald Trump’s derogatory comments toward those who serve, fight and die for this country have been corroborated by many electronic and print journalism organizations, including Fox News.
If, knowing this, you still support Donald Trump, I have a simple, polite but firm request: Stay away from my children and stay away from my grandchildren.
John Forsyth
Laramie
Response to Jean Brown letterJean Brown, are you defending extreme right vigilantes (Sept. 6), who, by definition, are taking the law into their own hands?
You take offense, an emotional response instead of a reasoned one. Are you saying that only liberal Democrats can support equal justice under the law, the prosecution of police who kill unarmed citizens who have not been tried or convicted, the training of police in the use of a variety of techniques instead of only lethal force, etc.?
I said I don’t support violence, and I mean by anyone. You cherry-pick a few isolated incidents and ignore the armed, torch-bearing, racist- and anti-Semitic chanting people at Charlottesville, tear gassing peaceful protesters to get a Bible-holding photo op, the armed vigilantes now “counter protesting” people who are unarmed and largely peaceful — isn’t that intimidation?
I hear a lot of Democrats, and some Republicans, condemning violence and supporting peaceful protest. You conveniently ignore Trump and his followers daily condoning and praising vigilantism, the misuse of federal troops against the desires of the cities into which they are sent, and who encourage people to try to vote twice (which is illegal and designed to further clog up the voting process).
Well, any objective person paying attention would not have missed these ploys and divisive strategies and anyone who loves democracy would condemn them regardless of party affiliation.
You essentially deny systemic racism, like the many, many unarmed Black people killed by white police officers. You deny that Black parents could be concerned that their children could be killed for no reason whenever they leave the house. You deny the experience of people of color. Doesn’t that show failure to be informed about the facts and a lack of empathy? Doesn’t such a response imply racism?
Trump has used incredibly blatant aggressive measures to undermine COVID supplies to Democratic-leaning states, to undermine Democratic governors, and to turn American issues into partisan ones. No reasonable, objective, unbiased person would fall for such crass overgeneralizations and political propaganda. Those who love liberty and justice, for all Americans, reject racism and vigilantism.
Carol Smith
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.