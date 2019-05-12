Dear Editor,
In "Gov. Gordon optimistic about coal's future," Gov. Mark Gordon suggests a "bright future ahead" for our state's coal industry. Where is the research that suggests coal will "be a part of the climate solution" as Gov. Gordon stated? I challenge him (or anyone) to produce it.
UW's Carbon Management Institute has been working hard to find a miracle to save Wyoming's coal industry. They have not yet done so and I challenge those dedicated folks to provide a timeline for producing this miracle. Of the research on their website, this is the most pertinent information I could find in regards to carbon sequestration: "Calculations suggest that the sealing capacity of a CO2-water-rock system is significantly lower than previously predicted."
Meanwhile, thousands of studies, actual data, and the evidence of our own eyes shows that the climate crisis is real, it is worsening and we are failing future generations by betting their lives on a pipe dream, or by holding onto the past. Wind and solar should be Wyoming's future; if we cling to coal, we won't have one.
I am thankful that Gov. Gordon acknowledged that we have a problem in this climate crisis. Why else would we need climate solutions?
The good news is that those solutions are available. We just need leaders brave enough to take them.
Mike Selmer
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.