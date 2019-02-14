Dear Editor,
I understand the desire of many to maintain the death penalty in Wyoming. My younger brother, Marty, was executed by a drug dealer. He was forcibly taken out a dark, lonely road and into the woods. He was told to put his hands behind his head. A shot gun was placed against those hands and the trigger pulled.
My family had our lives forever altered by this brutal murder. For many years, I wished for the death of the man who'd pulled the trigger. Even now, decades later, my emotions are conflicted.
Those emotions are why I now oppose the death penalty. The death of that man who pulled the trigger would have satisfied my thirst for revenge, but it would never have erased my family's sense of loss.
The threat of a death penalty did not deter my brother's murderer. The states that still have a death penalty have shown no noticeable reduction in violent acts like these. The death penalty serves no purpose but revenge. In many cases, that vengeance has fallen on innocent people. Once exacted, it cannot be pulled back.
It is time to end the death penalty in Wyoming.
Mike Selmer, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.