Dear Editor,
Saturday's Boomerang had three articles that demonstrate why the state of Wyoming struggles with diversifying its economy.
The first concerned Steven Winberg, DOE assistant secretary for fossil energy, and his visit to the UW campus. Much of that visit was to encourage Wyoming's futile efforts to prop up a dying coal industry.
The Legislature has consistently twisted itself into knots to keep Wyoming citizens, local governments and our electricity suppliers from moving toward the rapidly growing, and profitable, renewable energy sector. Of course, they have done nothing to attract these industries, despite Wyoming's natural advantages of plentiful wind and sun. UW’s research efforts should focus there, and on energy storage technologies.
Meanwhile, they pour taxpayer dollars into the ground at King Coal's dirty feet. That money and effort should instead be preparing our long-suffering coal field workers for an inevitable future without coal.
The second article was about the Legislature's passionate wooing of the energy-intensive blockchain industry. Blockchain companies are young and tech-savvy, and the technology is changing the way many industries operate.
Wyoming would certainly benefit if it could attract these companies. But, to repeat, these are young and tech-savvy companies, with generally young and progressive leaders, that bring with them a generally young and progressive work force. The list of ways in which our state government has shown it doesn't welcome these types of people is long and seems to grow longer every legislative session.
A state which aggressively expands its renewable energy sector would be attractive to blockchain companies and a wide variety of other forward-thinking corporations.
The third related article was on page three, about climate change and its impact on Alaskan salmon. So far, 2019 is a year that has defied science. Climate disruption has been worse than forecast and every indication is that time is running out to prevent a climate catastrophe.
As long as our state government is owned by the fossil fuel industry that funds denial of the climate crisis, efforts to diversify our economy will continue to languish.
Interested in changing this paradigm? Visit www.atacc.us and get involved.
Mike Selmer
Wyoming Climate Activists
Laramie
