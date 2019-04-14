Dear Editor,
It is necessary and important to continually watch for the scare-mongering and outright lies that the fossil fuel industry helps to spread about the Green New Deal. They deceive what I trust are otherwise intelligent and goodhearted people.
In his letter on Sunday, April 7, Mr. Mancinho, parroted the worst of the deceptions, saying the Green New Deal (GND) would "change our Constitutional Republic into a Socialist State where the government (not the people) would be in control of the means of production."
This is not true. Privately-owned companies would produce the wind turbines and solar panels; they'd produce the electric cars we'll gradually and voluntarily transition to. Private enterprise would not only survive, but thrive under the GND, especially locally-owned business. We'll still fly and enjoy hamburgers, but hopefully not as much.
There are lots of details to be worked out in the Green New Deal. The impact on our society will be similar to the original New Deal. The Constitution survived the vast and critical changes that were needed then. It will survive again as the Green New Deal moves us toward the changes necessary to save future generations from enormous suffering.
We could have made these changes decades ago, but for our hubris and greed. We could still; if only the fossil fuel industry would participate in saving our planet from the climate crisis instead of spending money buying politicians and deceiving the public.
Mike Selmer, Laramie
