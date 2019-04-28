Columnist's characterization of 'Cadillac' services not applicable
Dear Editor,
At the end of Matt Micheli's commentary "Choice is between low taxes and 'Cadillac services,'" it says he is a Cheyenne attorney. I wonder if he has ever been outside of Cheyenne. The reason Alaska is the only state that spends more per capita than Wyoming is because Alaska is the only state whose population density is smaller than Wyoming.
Does Michelli know how many listed Wyoming elementary schools have two or fewer students? Here's a hint Matt ... you'll have to use both hands to count them. How about the number of schools with 20 or fewer students? Now Matt will have to take off his shoes and socks but that still won't be enough.
A large percentage of Wyoming's schools have a student population that is inefficient from a cost standpoint. We don't need another expensive study to tell us that. The choice to close those schools and send their students on long bus rides to the next nearest school is one likely outcome of his "efficiency" study. And they won't be riding in Cadillacs.
In Wyoming, the choice often comes down to doing something the right way, or doing it the cheap way. Micheli and his ilk have been passing off cheap as "efficient" for too long.
We don't want a Cadillac state, we just want a state that is attractive to our children so they are willing to stay here.
Mike Selmer, Laramie
