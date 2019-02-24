Dear Editor,
I'm not sure why Jonathan Lange started his commentary "Humanizing language humanizes us" with a lie, but he certainly did. We do not "live in a world where "the cold-blooded murder of a newborn baby is publicly defended." In fact, we live in a world that, in relation to reproductive rights, doctors and their patients try to deal with difficult, sometimes desperate, and sometimes horrific circumstances, as humanely as possible.
The rare circumstance, transformed into a lie by Lange in his first paragraph, is among the most difficult and heart-wrenching. A fetus, one that has no chance of survival for a variety of reasons, is delivered into our world. This baby, suffering and in pain, is then delivered into the next world as gently as possible. All involved mourn.
Let's be clear; all too many times the reason the sad circumstance mentioned above occurs is because people like Lange have been meddling in the contraceptive and reproductive choices of women for far too long.
Mike Selmer, Laramie
