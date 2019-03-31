Our millionaire Senator Mike Enzi has fallen a long way. Where once he may have had a mind of his own, he is now no better than a mouthpiece for an industry that would see our children's future destroyed.
His Guest Op-Ed "Green New Deal is a bad deal for Wyoming" is so filled with misconceptions, misdirection, and flat-out lies that it would take a dozen LTEs to untangle them. They are scare tactics from an industry horrified at losing their strangle-hold on our government. His pipe dream of technology saving us in the nick of time is a smokescreen for the continued rape of our planet in the pursuit of profit.
Local/family farms and local businesses of all kinds would benefit from a Green New Deal. This includes local ranchers; locally-sourcing everything possible is one key to fighting climate change.
Renewables are already cheaper than building new coal-fired plants. Energy costs will fall in the long term when this transition is complete. A carbon fee and dividend will ease the pain of this transition.
No one will lose their home or their car under a new deal. EVs will eventually take over, but no one will bemoan the lack of noise or pollution. Airlines will still fly. Burger joints will still tempt us with their delicious and unhealthy fare.
Yes, we do need to rein in the excesses by which we've been spoiled. Our voracious desire for more and more is denuding and polluting our planet. The alternative to action is clear; unchecked climate change will destroy all we hold dear.
It is obvious that Sen. Enzi has ignored, or doesn't understand, the established science that shows clearly that the time for half-measures has passed us by. Sen. Enzi and the fossil fuel industry that has lied to us for decades and delayed meaningful action, is the reason we are faced with the hard choices that are ahead.
Economists have shown that a rapid transition to renewable energy is not only possible, but economically preferable to propping up a failing coal industry. Tens of thousands of solar and wind energy jobs await those who will be hurt by this transition. Again, the only alternative is accepting a horrific future for my grandchildren.
If we fail to act, future generations will hold Sen. Enzi and those like him responsible.
Mike Selmer, Laramie
