In the recent article "Bill giving tax break to coal companies fails in committee," it was proven once again that the coal companies are grasping for air to stay alive by attempting to reduce the amount they pay for a severance tax by 16%.
The legislators wisely saw through the mirage rejecting the notion in no uncertain terms with Rep. Zwonitzer stating, “Every economic indicator is going one way generally saying that regardless of what the tax rate is, the industry is (going down).”
This sentiment has also been echoed by Governor Gordon numerous times as numerous articles have discussed the possible bleak economic future of Wyoming, unless the state can find new sources of income outside of coal.
In the upcoming week legislators will be discussing solar legislation regarding Net Metering. Proposed changes to Net Metering will not only have a negative impact on existing individual and small business solar energy systems, but will slow down the growth of solar diversification, and could kill the solar industry in Wyoming all together.
As coal powered energy flounders in the national wave of climate change, the energy companies are doing anything they can to pass the buck on to the people of Wyoming.
Write your legislators to tell them that Net Metering needs to stay in place in order to protect individuals, small businesses, and a diverse and sustainable energy future for Wyoming.
Joseph Schroer
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.