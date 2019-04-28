An explanation for Nichols’ dismissal is absolutely necessary
Dear editor,
As a UW student, I have to say that I am outraged by the dismissal of Dr. Nichols with no explanation to her, the faculty or the students. I feel an explanation from the board is owed to us all.
How does UW plan to attract and retain new students, new faculty or new staff with this sort of very selfish, inexcusable, irresponsible behavior? Transparency and honesty on the part of all schools and universities are musts, especially currently where so many things are allowed to go on behind closed doors with the public never being any the wiser. That is, until someone comes forth and blows the whistle on corrupt, abusive, unforgivable behavior.
As an inverted, involved student, I demand an explanation from someone. With a decision like this, everyone concerned needs to be involved and kept in the loop about what our university is doing and why. This is not just about you, as this decision will have lasting effects on many of us and leave us wondering what else the university has hidden and what things we will not be made aware of going forth.
I do not see how Dr. Nichols can agree to stay here and teach with the way she has been treated. Nothing like getting slapped hard in the face and then asked to hang around with a carrot. I have hard time believing that you really thought this was all OK and that it would just go away quietly unnoticed with no backlash as you had hoped. You want students, staff, faculty and the community to be involved with UW, yet you ignore, disregard, and discard us as deserving of any sort of explanation for the decisions you make, especially one such as this which carries so much impact. You cannot have it both ways. Either we all stand together as a university or we do not.
Michele Schick, Laramie
