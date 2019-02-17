Whenever there is a sustained wind from the southwest, the new Harney Street Bridge gives off a very distinct whistling sound. This has occurred several times this year. It is best heard with the car window rolled down while driving over the bridge when the wind is blowing (as it was doing on February 13). It is so unique, that the bridge could possibly be named the “Whistling Bridge!” Certainly it seems to be a unique new feature in Laramie for folks to come and experience!
John Schabron, Laramie
