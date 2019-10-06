And the plot thickens (re: Laramie Boomerang article Sept. 29, “Trustees quietly investigated Nichols…”). The University of Wyoming trustees’ (BoT) reason for why Dr. Laurie Nichols was fired is “it’s a personnel issue.” This repeated explanation by the BoT is not in any way good enough.
When Dr. Nichols arrived at UW, the state was in the midst of a period of significant economic decline. It’s easy for a person to lead an institution when the major funding entity (the state) is flush with cash to disburse, but when money is ridiculously tight, I can think of few jobs that are more unenviable. Like many stakeholders, I was not always thrilled with the choices that her administration made to make the books balance, but that’s why she got paid the big bucks, to make tough decisions. Her ability to make decisions under lousy conditions is presumably part of why she was hired.
What exactly did she do that she was investigated without her knowledge? Why did four UW trustees fly to Arizona to interrupt Dr. Nichols’ vacation to inform her that she was fired? Why does Dr. Nichols still not know why her contract was terminated? Students, faculty, staff, other UW stakeholders, and above all else, Dr. Nichols, are owed an explanation. The lack of transparency on Dr. Nichols’ dismissal only adds to speculation that the decisions the BoT is making are not on the up-and-up on this and other matters.
The BoT will save themselves and other stakeholders’ time, money, and hassle if they “come clean” on why Dr. Nichols was fired. Otherwise, I look forward to how the efforts to cause the BoT to be transparent by the Casper Star-Tribune, Wyoming Tribune-Eagle, and other news outlets play out in court.
Sara Saulcy
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.