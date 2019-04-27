Intending no harm doesn't mean no harm felt
I would like to comment on Bob Norris' response to an opinion expressed by Rodger McDaniel in regard to discrimination in our churches.
Of course, there is no preaching of out and out discrimination against LGBTQ or people of color. That is not what Rodger is conveying.
Rather the issue is how subtle discrimination is. It is the off-handed racist remark done "innocently" with "no harm intended." Those who stand by without a comment are, in fact, condoning this kind of behavior. Is this because it doesn't affect you, so "I'd rather not get involved" or you actually are of the same opinion? Making excuses is not acceptable! No, that offended person is "not too sensitive" you are NOT good enough friends to call you "friend" a Jap, you don't mean anything by saying racist, anti-LGBTQ, sexist comments, if you don't mean anything, then don't say it!
When you go to church, do you actively strive to make newcomers feel welcome even if they are "different" from you?
How can we protect our youth from bullying unless we accept that discrimination is bullying, it happens to kids and it happens to adults. It is not just a problem in our schools. Kids get their cues from you, if you stand for nothing, they think it's acceptable to do likewise. SPEAK UP when something is wrong. It isn't a problem with "bad" parenting, it is a problem with us.
Sally Sato, Cheyenne
