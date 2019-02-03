To whom it may concern:
After reading the concern about guns being brought to schools, why can't they put up monitors and a person who greets the kids as they come into the schools?
The monitor would tell them if the person was carrying a gun or not. It seems to me that the only person who comes into a school wearing a gun should be a police officer on duty for some reason or another.
Sincerely,
Eloise Sams, Laramie
