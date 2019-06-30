Unfortunately, there can be a stigma surrounding being summoned for jury duty with the belief that it could impact a person’s day to day life or be a simple inconvenience. However, there are many reasons as to why this important civic duty should be valued and seen as a privilege. There are certain civic duties that are mandatory responsibilities which include serving on a jury, serving as a witness, paying taxes, registering with selective services, and obeying the law. In order for American citizens to be free and have rights then there must be a sense of responsibility for each person to uphold for these rights to exist and be protected.
Why jury duty is important is because it is our constitutional right to be tried by a jury of our peers. Jury members have the unique ability to provide the voice of common sense and the perspective as a citizen. Jury duty also provides opportunities for individuals to participate in the process of governing as well as learn a greater understanding and respect for the justice system. Jury members learn about the process of resolving a dispute that is final and peaceful.
Another important point is that trial by jury is what makes America unique as a country as most other countries do not have jury trials. Another component of the importance of jury duty is location. In Wyoming, it is no secret that we have a low population. There are less people to draw from with people living in small communities, knowing one another, working together, or having some degree of potential involvement with that individual or business. It is important for jury members to be unbiased, fair, and to not have personal ties with anyone involved in the case. Living in Wyoming, this possesses a unique challenge which makes the importance of serving as a member of the jury that much more significant. In the future, I hope we all can take a moment to not think about the stigma surrounding this duty but all the very important reasons as to why we are needed to serve.
Lindsey Salisbury
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.