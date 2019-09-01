How can you justify printing obviously false statements and drivel from persons afflicted with anti-reality syndrome, (ARS), and Trump Derangement Syndrome, (TDS)?
I am referring to the letters from Martin Buchanan and Mike Selmer. Is Mr. Buchanan a licensed psychiatrist? I doubt it. As for Mr. Mike Selmer, of the Wyoming Climate Activists, false statements about renewable energy in Wyoming, e.g. wind turbines and solar, and emotional screeching do little to enhance their groups' efforts! Blockchain industry has been in the news lately. Perhaps it's some of those Millenials that are invading Colorado and loving it to death! Thank your higher power that Wyoming winters stave off the onslaught of colonizers that are overcrowding and ruining the very things they are flocking to Colorado for in the first place. He states Wyoming is owned by fossil fuel interests. I thought it was ranching and farming interests? Or maybe dude ranch tourism? How about wind farm interests, like the new ones to be built on the Carbon and Albany County lines? Or maybe it's the I-80 commercial and tourist traffic? Or maybe it's the UW students being indoctrinated in liberal socialism? That's apparently a sizable demographic, also!
What I am getting at is this, there is definitely a place for criticism of our president, but if you won't understand the difference between literal and figurative speech, well, again, a psychiatric appointment may be in order. As for lying about renewable energy in Wyoming, that's just weak and ineffective crying. I got it! Quit driving any vehicle or using any electricity, that'll show 'em who's boss! Have a nice conservative day! Thank you.
Mark Rozman
Laramie
