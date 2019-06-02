It is really nice to be able to read Saturday’s edition of the paper and see all the different churches we have choices to attend. Too bad we don’t know what times we can go.
With all the modern “stuff” we have these days, I hope the Boomerang NEVER needs to stop printing.
Julie Rose
Laramie
