On Friday afternoon, my daughter and I attended station of the cross service at a Laramie church. We were parked in the church parking lot. After church our car would not start. My daughter got out and raised the hood of the car. In the meantime two other people and the priest came out, got in their cars and drove away. We had to call someone and wait for half an hour to get a jump.
People of Laramie, please help a person in trouble during the winter. A little help during our winter months is always greatly appreciated.
Julie Rose, Laramie
