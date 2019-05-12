Folks in Albany County do not often agree on issues, but there appears to be one issue of consensus among Laramie Boomerang subscribers. We absolutely hate the half-piece front page format that has been appearing a few times per week in the Boomerang! We old timers sit down with our morning coffee, open the paper, and then fumble to hold it together long enough to read it. Keep the ad, we know newspapers need the revenue these days, but can the format — please.
Jo-Carol Ropp
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.