Folks with mental illness deserve respect, understanding, safety
The recent death of a Laramie resident, Robert Ramirez, is a prime example of centuries of pent up prejudice and negative impudence towards the mentally ill. The officer who killed him knew of his schizophrenic symptoms, and therefore, Mr. Ramirez’s tendency to be paranoid. He knew of all of this, and completely disregarded it as he pulled the trigger.
Officer Colling’s actions are an amalgamation of the accumulated apathy for mentally ill individuals’ well-being; right in our little town of Laramie. We are actively contributing to the culture that is hurting so many people. Should we try to do better, we would have to start with the systematic issues at hand. This includes the way we think of people with mental illnesses, the availability and quality of mental health services, and the way we treat our fellow neighbors. Improvements can especially be made upon our student mental health services, since students compose a large number of Laramie residents, and are also more vulnerable to mental health issues.
However, making resources available isn’t the only solution. To address the issue in its entirety, the Sheriff’s department must be held accountable for its gross lapse in competency. It is the responsibility of each member of the Laramie community to break the stigma and protect our mentally ill population through education, awareness, and most importantly, putting those in power who will enact these changes. Let Mr. Ramirez’s death be an example of what must not be repeated. We cannot accept a flimsy “apology” from the Sheriff’s department. “Sorry” is the hem of a too-short dress being tugged down, hoping it’ll cover everything. We want justice for Robbie Ramirez and that is catalyzed through removing the Sheriff and the officers involved in his murder. Schizophrenics, psychotics, and other mentally unwell folks deserve respect, understanding, and safety. Let us be the community that gives that to them.
Sarah Robinson, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.