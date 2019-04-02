I am so happy to be a part of our community. I may not agree with everything that happens here, but I tend to try to be accepting. This morning was a beautiful day that the good Lord has given me again. The taste of spring is fabulous. The fresh air and sun are a reward of being in our town. I took my old mother to get her hair done at Four Seasons, and as always Eva was kind, helpful and compassionate to old Mom whom can hardly walk. In the meantime, I walked over to Albany Eye Care and they were so nice and friendly and tightened up my glasses for me, free of charge. It’s been a pleasure doing business with them as last week I got a cataract removed and am blessed to have two eyes with good vision.
I then walked to Dodds Shoe store where the man was also very nice, and informative, personable and helpful in choosing footwear for my narrow feet. No sales push, just good professional help. I was there getting thirsty and had time to kill. I then went to the Altitude to get some ice tea to go and planned on proceeding to a bench in the sun to enjoy myself. Karen and Greg were fun and kind as well, as always. The young man who got m iced tea to go was clean and dressed sporty. Returning with my drink, he said, “It’s on the house.” What a nice, clean building and management. I then went to a bench in the sun where people passing by were so friendly. Winter isn’t over for us, but I am surely proud to be in Laramie. Kudos.
Russ J. Rayda, Laramie
