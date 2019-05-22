Dear sir,
I find your editorial cartoon of May 11 offensive and hypocritical. Parents who love their children should keep their guns in case they need to protect their children.
Terrorist targets are those without guns.
Murder is against the law. That doesn't stop them.
And the worst hypocrisy — our government is subsidizing an organization that murders 40 or 50 thousand children a year!
Jo Peterson
Laramie
