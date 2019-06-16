To the editor:
Thank you for informing us in Saturday’s paper about the proposal to open Hutton Lake National Wildlife Refuge to hunting and the opportunity for public comment by June 21. Someone missed the word REFUGE when they made this ridiculous proposal. For 87 years this natural area has been a place of safety for the migratory birds to rest and nest there and a place of wonder for those who visit to birdwatch and enjoy being in nature without man-made intrusions. This area is worth continued protection for future generations, just as WE are now the recipients of the thoughtful designations made on our behalf in 1932.
While not a hunter, I understand that hunting and the associated fees can compliment conservation. This is not the case with Hutton Lake.
As it becomes more difficult to find open, public spaces for nature to thrive, preserving places like Hutton Lake is much more important than allowing the killing of the many species of birds out there. They are not needed for food and hunters can practice their skills elsewhere, like the trap club.
It is my hope that others will send their public comments against this proposal and soon. With all the craziness in the world, it would be easy to slip this by the public and lose a valuable, special place that is already being used for viewing, education, photography and interpretation. No No No to hunting at Hutton.
Lee Peerce
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.