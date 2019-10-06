Returning from a peaceful walk with my dog this morning, I want to give a shout out to all those who maintain our beautiful parks, gardens, trees and trails. On Labor Day in Undine Park, it was so nice to see families enjoying the playground, volleyball court, tennis court, splash pad, benches, bathrooms, picnic tables and grills.
We are very fortunate to have these neighborhood outdoor spaces to break away from the 24/7 cycle of upsetting news and experience the solace of nature and the tonic of fresh air and sunshine.
Thank You Laramie Parks Department, for all you do to enhance and beautify our lives.
Lee Peerce
Laramie
