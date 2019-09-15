Regarding Mr. Edmond’s screed in Sept. 10’s Boomerang that condemns anything and anyone that leans leftward, I feel compelled to respond, though briefly, because we all have better things to do than ponder this close-minded BS.
In these times of serious troubles, there is a great need to find common ground so we can work together as Americans to make our nation safer, healthier and better educated. Mr. Edmond’s hatefulness and confusion regarding those who do not think like him, is alarming but I suppose that’s what Fox News does to a person. By the way, Antifa means Anti-Fascist for those who are standing up to Nazi-inspired racism and the white nationalist movement, a real threat to our shared democracy.
This progressive found this column very unhelpful and a monumental waste of time. See you at the polls!
Lee Peerce
Laramie
