To the Editor:
DANGER ZONE should be the signage at the UW campus if Senate File 75 or a similar bill passes to allow anyone to carry guns there. This would be the reason I would not allow my children to enroll. It would be the reason I would not renew my season tickets to ball games and sadly, the reason I would not continue to support the arts and music events that I have enjoyed for decades as a Laramie resident. This would be the reason I would be compelled to reach out beyond Wyoming to warn others that this is not a safe place to move to.
The many reasons this is a stupid move have been outlined in this on-going debate, such as official law enforcement not being able to tell which persons are the threat if they are called to a situation where guns are present, or innocents caught in the cross fire of un-trained armed citizens.
Laramie already faces a critical need for stronger mental health and de-escalation training for our legal law enforcers, especially the sheriff’s department. Why not spend time and attention to bettering the systems already in place? Have these legislators even consulted the UW and city police departments? I cannot imagine they would support this.
Some may think banning guns in certain places is an assault on their freedom. I believe allowing guns on campus is an assault on mine. Please contact your representatives if you agree this is not needed, will put more people in harm’s way, create serious anxiety and turn UW into a danger zone.
Lee Peerce, Laramie
