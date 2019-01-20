January is National Mentoring Month. For those individuals who have had a mentor make an impact in their lives, now is the time to reflect upon and thank those people. Additionally, January is a great time to get involved and make a difference in a child's life. Big Brothers Big Sisters offers the perfect opportunity to forever change and enrich the life of a child as well as your own.
Big Brothers Big Sisters has been making a difference since 1904, impacting children's lives by bringing together one adult with one child to build a lasting and meaningful relationship. As we think about ways to make our community a better place for all I would ask you to strongly consider this opportunity. There are a variety of ways to get involved, flexibility to fit your schedule and freedom to choose your activities.
Change a young persons life by paying it forward. Become a mentor!
Todd Pearson, Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.