Dear Editor,
October 10, 2019 was World Mental Health Day. I am happy to see real effort being put into bringing forth the issues we have with mental health in our society.
As someone who has suffered in this way, I know first-hand how difficult it can be. Not only can the consequences be widespread and harsh, but one often does not realize they suffer from a mental illness until it is too late. The spiraling of these diseases go unnoticed for far too long.
I have suffered professionally and personally from depression and support efforts to educate others on how to identify it in others and even in themselves. The truth is that upwards of 10% of Americans suffer from depression. That number does not include the millions of people who are affected by it. Mental illness does not just affect the inflicted: all who work with and love these people see and feel their pain, which often causes unnecessary grief and tension.
This truly is an epidemic, and there are opportunities to fight back against mental illness. I am still educating myself and working to develop tools to work through it, so I cannot claim to be an expert. I cannot tell everyone how to get out of it or how to address it when think others may be suffering.
I am not sure there is deeper advice to give here, but if you think you may be suffering, find a trusted friend, talk to your doctor or reach out to a mental health professional. If you think someone else may be suffering, a quick, “Hey, I’m thinking about you” can make a difference. Know that mental illness is not weakness, and it’s OK to reach out or ask for help.
We can all learn about mental illness, and that simple, quick note to someone who you think may be suffering can go a long way to help that person. We don’t need permission to do that small act.
Mental health issues are indeed real, and we can all make a difference by being aware.
Mike Pearce
Laramie
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.