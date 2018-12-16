Accident highlights need for traffic safety measures
Thank you to Laramie residents and first responders who offered immediate aid to an injured bicyclist this past Thursday!! On the morning of Dec. 13 at approximately 7:50 a.m. there was an accident at 13th and Grand Avenue involving what appeared to be a grade-school aged youth on a bicycle. In the immediate moment after the accident, two residents came to the aid of the youth. The first person I observed stopped his truck in the middle of Grand Avenue, grabbed the youth, and rushed her/him to the sidewalk. A second resident pulled her car over on 13th and emerged with cell phone in hand. Within a minute, a police car was on the scene, within two the ambulance arrived and within three a fire truck. Much praise and thanks to the first two individuals on the scene and to the first responders for their rapid arrival!
I would also like to take this opportunity to suggest that the city of Laramie and community partners consider ways to improve the safety of the very busy 13th and Grand intersection. Perhaps a crossing guard between 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m. would help. I grew up in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and a crossing guard helped many neighborhood children and school employees safely cross a busy 4-lane street just like Grand Avenue on their way to school and work. Perhaps restricting left turns during the same time period would also help. Any improvements to 13th and Grand would greatly improve everyone’s safety as children and adults alike walk to school and work.
Matthew A. Painter II, Laramie
