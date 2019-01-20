In the wake of the senseless death of an unarmed man in front of his own house and the grand jury decision on the matter, I now see that Peggy Trent has made a statement stressing that the system did not “fail” in this instance. After following these events closely, I feel the need to explain to Mrs. Trent exactly what I, personally, mean when I say that in this case the system has failed.
When I say the system failed here I am absolutely NOT thinking about a decision made by a jury of Colling's peers. In fact, I have a hard time being upset about that part at all. No, I am thinking of numerous other documented examples.
I am thinking about Trent and O'Malley hiring someone who had already killed a man under dubious circumstances and had violent run-ins with others. I am thinking about these same officials brushing aside the public's concerns that history would repeat itself. I am thinking about Colling's name being withheld until immediately after an election in which both Trent and O'Malley were running. I am thinking of a situation in which Colling's name was withheld by the very people who hired him AND were running for re-election. I am thinking about an officer who, after pulling someone over for turning too slowly would fail to de-escalate the situation and fail to find a non-lethal way of dealing with an unarmed man. I am thinking about a county prosecutor who would want to release the jury's vote tally to diffuse the public's justifiable anger and who would have to be told by the bar association that that is illegal. In short, I am thinking of the failures of three people, none of whom were jurors on this case.
I can obviously only speak for myself, but this was/is a failure of the system on a number of levels. For Trent to imply that the system did not fail because a grand jury made the decision rather than her office is ignoring the forest for the trees.
Jesse Owens, Montreal, Quebec
