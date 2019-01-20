Wyoming is fairly partisan politically, leaning heavily Republican. During the last election cycle Foster Friess complained that over 10,000 Independents and Democrats switched parties prior to the primary election. Governor Gordon defeated Friess by just over 9,000 votes.
One of the reasons these 10,000 registered voters might have switched party affiliation is they wanted a say in who became our next governor. Dave Freudenthal, Democrat, defeated Eli Bebout in 2002 by about 4,000 votes.
There is a larger partisan divide now between Democrats and Republicans, so much so that in 2018 now Republican Governor Gordon beat Democrat Mary Throne by 80,000 votes.
Laramie's representative to the State Senate Chris Rothfuss has introduced a bill that will get rid of party affiliation listing on the primary and general election ballots. "Ranked choice voting" will be used.
Voters rank candidates for an office in order of preference. Vote counting will proceed in rounds and the candidate with the lowest vote total loses in each round. In the primary, vote counting ends when there are two candidates left standing. In the general election, one candidate is elected to office. Party affiliation doesn't matter.
As a registered Democrat I can rank a Democrat No. 1, and a moderate Republican No. 2. In Wyoming's partisan political arena, that moderate knows his or her path to victory has to take my vote into account. In the run-up to the primary election, a candidate is less likely to appeal to the fringe than is the case now.
The Republican and Democratic parties lose much of their say and sway in our electoral process. More Wyomingites get their political views expressed by candidates. Money will continue to influence elections, but with ranked choice voting, it will have less influence.
In an important sense elected officials are not our "leaders." They represent the views of Wyoming's citizens in crafting, advocating for and passing policy into law. They represent all of us, not just members of one political party or another.
The Legislature should pass Rothfuss' Senate File 65. Let Wyoming politics be citizen driven, not party driven.
Jeffrey J. Olson, Laramie
I agree. The Legislature should pass Rothfuss' Senate File 65.
