I really like waking up on those mornings the Boomerang prints columns from both Roger McDaniel and Harlan Edmonds. The contrast between the two perspectives is deeply telling.
McDaniel's 11-12 column explored the meaning behind polling data showing there is a significant increase in Americans that claim no organized religion, both Liberals and Republicans. Americans aren't rejecting God, they are rejecting the Church, McDaniel argues. One major reason is that Evangelical alignment with President Trump has the consequence of organized religion losing a whole generation of young people.
Edmonds' column of the same day explores how the mass media has never been less respected in America than it is today. The press he argues is homogeneous, characterized by, "extreme left-wing bias, patronizing pedantry, sloppy logic, hypocrisy and cognitive dissonance."
For me, McDaniel attempts to appeal to human nature as a force of good. More and more people find organized religion isn't focused on how to live a good and moral life, how to live by the Golden Rule. Hence, Church membership is declining.
Edmonds deepens and expands our political polarity without exploring human depths as McDaniel does. Edmonds says, "conservatives... have better ideas about those issues because they are based on an understanding of reality and human nature, instead of recycled Marxist social theory."
He approaches discussion of reality and human nature when he says, "No sensible person wants to be taxed for education, unless the educators are teaching that which is true and good, as opposed to that which false and evil."
I interpret Edmonds to say human nature consists of the constant battle between good and evil, the true and the false. And for Edmonds, it is conservatives who are good and speak truth, and liberals who are evil and lie. To be moral is to be conservative.
Again, I thank the Boomerang for running these two columns right next to each other. In a political world that wants us to rail against our neighbor, our local paper treats us with respect, and encourages us to think critically, to think for ourselves. This is so rare.
Jeffrey J Olson
Laramie
