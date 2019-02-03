On Page A7 of the Jan. 25 Boomerang is an advertisement asking subscribers to urge Senator Enzi to "continue to protect Medicare." This ad is paid for by the Alliance for Patient Access (AfPA).
It turns out that AfPA is a non-profit 501(c)4 through which the pharmaceutical industry and their opioid lobby attempts to influence national legislation. USA Today reported that the AfPA admitted most of its money comes from the drug industry, However, because it's a 501(c)4, it doesn't have to disclose who funds its work.
Apparently the pharmaceutical industry creates or co-opts non-profits/patient groups and uses them as their mouthpieces. Rather than marketing opioids directly, they fund non-profits so that their marketing efforts look like grassroots advocacy.
If you simply glance at the ad you'll likely think the AfPA is protecting Medicare aged persons from bad policy that reduces choice/benefits.
Were one of us to write to Senator Enzi and do what the ad asks us to, we would be supporting big pharma's efforts to lessen government regulation of opioid use and abuse. We would be encouraging him to protect profits over the health and well-being of what is often seen as a rural American problem - the opioid crisis.
The ad is a very sophisticated example of how millions of dollars are spent to tell us how to think about issues, and how to vote. The ad seems like a good hearted effort to protect seniors like me. But after 10 minutes of online research looking for where the AfPA gets its money, (Follow the money!!!) a whole other story emerges.
The AfPA has a dark side. It would not exist were it not for Big Pharma's money.
Jeffrey J. Olson, Laramie
