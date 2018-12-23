Barrasso wrong on extractive industries position
Senator Barrasso just had an opinion piece published in the New York Times championing the cause of extractive industries. His arguments supporting nuclear power and increased utilization of fossil fuels, coal and oil in particular could have been written by those lobbyists for those industries.
It is the kind of thinking Barrasso exhibits in this article that will have Wyoming continue to be under the thumb of multinational extraction corporations.
The one positive in his piece is he admits that climate change is real, that it is happening right now. Woo hoo!
Nobel Prize winning economist William D. Nordhaus convinced the majority of the worlds' economists that a carbon tax is the most equitable way to slow down and halt climate change. Burning coal, oil and gas creates pollution, which extractive corporations and their mouthpieces - Senator Barrasso - don't include as part of energy markets. Who bears the costs of burning coal, gas and oil to our health and environment?
A carbon tax makes extractive corporations responsible for these costs. Right now you and I pay for this pollution with our health, with a degraded climate and environment.
Senator Barrasso doesn't represent Wyoming's future. He is part of its past, holding onto and promoting an economic way of life that is dying. He makes it worse for us who live here because our own legislature will likely point to his ideas and postpone the shift in economic policy away from dependence on extractive industries for even more years.
It is the kind of thinking represented by Barrasso in his article that will continue to drive our children away from Wyoming to other states. Innovation is not driven by big coal, gas or oil. It is driven by Wyoming's young people wanting to stay home and build rich, satisfying lives. The extraction industries will not provide the opportunities necessary to encourage our children to stay home and build their families.
Jeffrey J. Olson, Laramie
