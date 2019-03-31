My mother is 92 years old. She has chronic back pain and age related cognitive decline. What keeps her functioning is routine. She doesn't like change. She often doesn't understand what is happening and just holds on to what she's used to. She's very sweet, even while bewildered.
Senator Enzi's editorial in the March 26 Boomerang expresses a perspective like that of my mother. What is different is he attacks what he doesn't understand -- the environmental and social change that gives rise to ideas such as the Green New Deal. Senator Enzi doesn't see the big picture -- that the world he grew up in and is familiar with is no longer. Environmental and social change is not just on the horizon, it's happening now.
He uses tactics that generate fear. He calls the Green New Deal a "socialist policy." He says "The best path for our country does not start by embracing the policies of Cuba, the Soviet Union or China under the 'Great Leap Forward.'" He scares us by suggesting everything will change and big government will be in control.
Senator Enzi demonizes big picture thinking to protect a set of ideas and perspectives rooted in 20th century understandings of how the world works.
The Green New Deal is a big idea with lots of undefined ideas/parts. It has traction for those of us who want to leave a healthy planet for our children to enjoy. It is a vision that eventually will result in new policies that benefit future generations.
Senator Enzi thinks like my 92 year old mother. They both want routine, stability, for things to remain the same. My mom retreats from change she doesn't understand. Senator Enzi attacks it because he doesn't understand the world is different, or perhaps doesn't want to.
Jeffrey J. Olson, Laramie
(0) comments
