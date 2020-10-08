Lack of trapping regulationsHunting, fishing, and trapping are accepted activities — sports, if you will — in Wyoming.
That fact was, is, and will forever be, by constitutional mandate in Wyoming. That’s not what’s in question. It’s the regulation of these activities that is.
I recently learned that there is a huge disparity between hunting/fishing regulations, and trapping regulations, which are virtually nonexistent. So, poachers give respectable hunters a bad name. Hunters don’t like what poachers do to their reputation. Well, apparently trappers don’t care about their reputation, because trapping a dog is perfectly acceptable.
Trapping an animal they did not intend to, referred to as ‘nontarget’ trapping, is perfectly acceptable. The Wyoming Game and Fish Department does not require trappers to report animals they trap, including domestic animals such as livestock or even dogs. And trappers like flying under the radar, not having to report to anyone. But management is necessary, and this is not management by any definition. No one knows how many furbearers there are out there to begin with, let alone how many are left at the end of a trapping season.
Wildlife belongs to everyone, not just one faction. It irritates me when trappers get defensive about regulations. Why shouldn’t they be regulated like their hunting and fishing brethren? Why shouldn’t they be liable when someone’s dog is injured or mortally wounded in a trap, to the tune of hundreds or thousands of dollars? Why should a dog owner be terrified to leave a trail while on a hike, when public lands are the public’s lands?
I keep coming back to dogs, because too many dogs in my community alone have been trapped within spitting distance of a parking lot or hiking trail. Solutions will include set-backs of 500-feet or 1000-feet off a trail — dogs have good noses; trap-free areas; and reporting by trappers.
Reporting is key to data; data is key to management; and management is key to the future of Wyoming’s wildlife. Isn’t it time the Wyoming Game and Fish Department leveled the playing field?
Suzanne Luhr
Laramie
What side of history?The Office of the Director of National Intelligence recently declassified documents that prove factually and incontrovertibly that the entire Russia hoax, you know the one where President Donald Trump supposedly colluded with Russians, was manufactured by the Hillary Clinton campaign in an effort to distract from her use of a private email server.
The declassified notes were from then CIA Director John Brennan, you know that guy that looks like a villain out of the 90’s Batman movies, in his briefing to then President Barack Hussein Obama and Vice President Joe Biden.
The declassification of these notes proves that both Democratic candidates for president, Hillary Clinton in 2016 and now Joe Biden, were actively involved in a fraudulent scheme to undermine the sovereignty of our nation for personal and professional gain. These actions are treasonous and cross party lines.
The American public now has the truth in front of them. The facts are laid bare. It is time for justice and prosecution of these crimes.
What side of history are you on?
Mark Koep
Laramie
Best place everLaramie is the best place ever!
Seriously, a recent morning was not unlike every other wonderful morning experienced here in America’s heartland.
Two magnificent individuals helped with bringing my beloved bicycle back to life. Without hesitation, both gave their time and expertise to place the chain correctly back quickly and efficiently into place and with securing the posterior axle onto the frame.
It is unknown of precisely how my bicycle fell apart, however, that was an extraordinarily nice thing for those Laraminions to do, and I for one am ridiculously appreciative and happy to be amongst such great people.
Joy Watkins
Laramie
