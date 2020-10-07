Support for JonesI am writing in support of incumbent, Terri Jones, for County Commissioner.
Jones has made an indelible mark on Albany County services. As a County Commissioner she has been instrumental in:
— Streamlining the county budget process
— Placing money into savings
— Implementing a step in grade, wage process for county employees
Jones has taken an active role in criminal justice reform; allowing the county specialty courts to engage more participants, including juveniles and families, keeping families together whenever possible. Participants recover and learn to be contributing members of our community, while saving money for the county and the state by keeping non-violent offenders out of jail.
Jones partners with the people of Albany County: Doug Samuelson, University of Wyoming, Wyoming Game and Fish, U.S. Forest Service, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Wyoming State Parks and Office of State Lands. She helped bring the Pilot Hill Project to fruition. Expediting the process to provide economic development, aquifer protection and critical wildlife habitat is a reality in 2020.
Jones is a leader in enhanced educational opportunities for K-12 and Laramie County Community College as well as university students. There are others too numerous to list.
Jones actively led the way to keep WyoTech in Laramie.
Jones pushed forward for a new north entrance to the courthouse, due to open in November.
Jones spearheaded the new terminal at Laramie Regional Airport, expected to open January 2021.
Jones got involved with the vision of a youth sports complex south of the fairgrounds ... it is scheduled to happen, it is now more than just a dream.
Jones has been recognized by Gov. Mark Gordon and appointed to the County Road Standards Committee in 2019.
Jones’ opponent is an employee for Commissioner Pete (Gosar). Not the track record ... not the qualifications ... not the commitment to Albany County that Jones has. And, if the opponent is elected — that’s a quorum — in the same office.
Mike and I are voting for Jones for County Commissioner! I am asking you to vote for the incumbent for four more productive years.
Dee Bott
Laramie
Coal and Wyoming familiesGreg Johnson’s Oct. 2 article about a U.S. District Court’s decision to block a joint venture between Peabody Energy and Arch Resources should send a shock wave through halls of Wyoming’s Legislature.
It is another clarion call that coal production is declining and is not coming back.
Amidst the budget crisis facing Wyoming due to the coronavirus pandemic, it looks like perhaps thousands of high paying jobs are going to disappear over the next few years. There are real persons working these jobs, persons with families that make up communities in coal producing regions.
The Legislature’s ostrich-like behavior when it hears “corporate and personal income taxes,” has the direct consequence that these families will be left to sink or swim on their own.
If the legislature had any backbone and common sense, it would have already crafted a plan to support these families and their communities as the state’s budget foundation is forced to shift.
The virus put all of us at risk in a way no one alive has experienced. The Legislature is doing the same to Wyomingites in our coal producing regions with its unwillingness to do its job.
When coal producers start shutting down mines there should be an infrastructure in place that helps working persons deal with loss of income.
We should have a couple years decent unemployment income ready for them to ease the transition to another career. There should be state sponsored training opportunities for non-coal careers available in place now, not when the mines shut down. If a family chooses to move, there should be state support for that move. There should be education campaigns rolled out now to advise about the possibility of substance abuse, domestic violence and mental illness that can come from mass unemployment.
A primary function of government is to see and anticipate market changes and be responsible for the welfare of its citizens.
Who is going to pay for all these efforts? That’s the Legislature’s job. It needs to find a way to buffer coal families from market changes. Wyoming Legislature — do your d*** job!
Jeffery Olson
Laramie
