Editor’s note: Because of the recent increase in the volume of letters to the editor, more approved letters will be published during the week on the Boomerang’s opinion page.
Support for Ben-DavidIt isn’t an exaggeration to say that Cheyenne felt like a post-apocalyptic hellscape the other day.
The sky was orange, and it was raining ash. And if you went outside, you might have trouble breathing. Why?
Because the Mullen Fire, located in the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest, (was) over 80,000 acres in size. At the time of my writing, the fire was 0% contained.
Wildfire season keeps getting scarier. And until we take action to address climate change, this trend will continue to worsen. Climate change isn’t responsible for every wildfire — but it is responsible for making them worse.
Wyoming wildfires are fueled by dead trees, killed off by bark beetles that thrive in warmer winters, and by increasingly severe droughts. Scientists have traced both factors to anthropogenic climate change.
To address this crisis, we need people in government who understand and appreciate science. That’s why I urge each and every Wyomingite to vote for Merav Ben-David for U.S. Senate this fall. She’s a brilliant teacher and a gifted scientist who makes decisions based on evidence, not political ideology.
Connor Thompson
Cheyenne
Too many interruptionsI watched the Presidential Debate (Sept. 29) and did not learn anything new from the candidates.
However, I did learn how not to conduct the debates in the future. President Trump constantly interrupted Joe Biden as he was trying to answer a moderator’s questions. I hope we will learn from that to allow only one microphone in the future and require each candidate to go to a podium and use that. It would not suppress one candidate from trying to interrupt the other, but it would make it easier for a given candidate to say his piece.
If the other wants to interrupt, then a lower voice for having no microphone would make it harder.
Hey, one debate down — two to go — presidential wise.
I am one who wants to hear what the candidates say, but that debate made it hard to hear anything for all the interruptions, especially on the part of President Trump. It seems he was intent on distracting with a given prepared note he wanted all to hear — and it did not matter if he had to interrupt to offer it.
Perhaps future moderators will realize a one-microphone procedure to limit unwanted interruptions, but I suggest ignoring any comment by any candidate that has not been requested by a moderator.
Just tune an unwanted interruption out. Maybe by doing that, we will at least learn something from a candidate willing to “play by the rules.”
Francis William Bessler
Laramie
Candidates for sheriffI am dismayed with the sheriff candidates the Democrat party put forth on their forum and question event for the Albany County Sheriff’s Office.
None of them had the experience that would qualify them for the position. As a business man I have hired hundreds of people in my life. I cannot recall a more unprepared group of applicants.
One applicant stated he did he did not even want the job he just wished to berate the Sheriff’s Office. I do not care what many think of Sheriff Dave O’Malley. He is leaving and we need to look ahead.
The job requires that the sheriff guard the courthouse, maintain a jail facility, feed the prisoners and deliver them on time to court. He or she must also maintain and purchase a fleet of vehicles, fire arms, radio and communication equipment. The sheriff is also the human resources manager for an office with a staff of 40 or more sworn officers and 10-12 civilian employees. The position also requires writing grant proposals coordinating with other law enforcement agencies and supervising almost constant training of sworn officers.
None of the proposed candidates have this skill set. There are in fact at least four other experienced sheriff deputies capable of doing the job who’s applications appear to have been dumped.
Being a sheriff is on a good day an unimportant mundane job. But on the day it is not, you had better have a damn good one because on that day it is life and death.
I recommend that if after the legal dust has settled, and these are still the proposed candidates, the commission refuses to vote for any of them. At that point, the District Court judge can take over the process and open the pool of applicants.
Tom Mattimore
Laramie
Support for ProvenzaDear Laramie friends and neighbors,
Let me bend your ears for a moment about the election on Nov. 3, and the candidate that I wholeheartedly support.
My good friend, Karlee Provenza, is the Democratic candidate running to fill the seat in HD45 held by another good friend, Charles Pelkey, until he announced his retirement. I’ve known Charles for 30 years or more, back in the time when we both had to wear suits for our jobs, and I respect his political gut and his contributions to the state we both love. Pelkey has endorsed Provenza as his replacement, and I can think of no better candidate.
Provenza impresses me as a very dedicated and engaged citizen advocate who isn’t at all afraid to tip over sacred cows. She stands for citizen involvement in our political process, transparency in government, accountability in law enforcement, equality for all Wyomingites and will be a clear voice for working people in the Cowboy State.
Nate Champion is one of my Wyoming heroes. Look that name up if you don’t know who he was. Champion single-handedly held off the wealthy cattle barons in the Johnson County War back in the day. A lone cowboy (or cowgirl, as in this case) standing in the breach to protect our neighbors is about as fine a “Wyoming value” as I can imagine. Trust me, Provenza has that kind of courage and grit.
Does it seem strange for a staunch Republican like me to endorse a Democrat for political office? It shouldn’t. Partisan politics should always take a back seat to good leadership. The great big “W” brand, standing for Wyoming, is always more important than the “R” or the “D” behind a name.
Provenza will ride for the “W” brand, and that’s all I ask of a politician.
As a former Laradisian, I have great affection for the Gem City of the Plains, and I hope you agree with me that Provenza is the absolute best candidate to send to the Wyoming Legislature. Vote for Provenza, dadgummit.
Rod Miller
Cheyenne
A good copIn this age of wanton attacks on the persons and performance of police officers throughout the nation, I wish to commend to you the excellence of Laramie Police Officer P. Buenger.
While stopping for gas in Laramie on Sept. 14 on my way from Jackson back to Florida, I suddenly lost power steering on my van at the Third St. Shell Station. Officer Buenger found me peering into my engine with a flashlight, trying to see where the unmarked container for the power steering fluid was.
He not only found it, but he helped me measure the fluid level and concluded that I needed to take my vehicle to a full-service repair facility. He took the time to write down some recommendations of shops to try. Before leaving me he offered to alert other patrols to check on my welfare periodically into the night.
The next morning I had my vehicle towed to one of his recommendations, where they spent the entire day attempting to diagnose the problem (which had vanished overnight). Unable to replicate the steering failure, they charged me nothing for many hours of work. I believe Officer Buenger’s recommendation (Laramie GM Auto Center) was spot on, because most shops will replace something unnecessary rather than let a customer go free — an experience I had in another state.
Officer Buenger behaved in a kind, thorough and conscientious way toward an out-of-state senior citizen in distress. Not only that, he was extremely helpful in sharing his knowledge of vehicle engines — something I sorely lack. I hope you understand what a valuable ambassador for police work you have on your force, and I hope you have many others like Officer Buenger.
Audie Elizabeth Bock
Sarasota, Florida
Losing control of the debateWe should all be in agreement that the first presidential debate was appalling.
But rather than blame the contestants I place blame on (moderator) Chris Wallace. We all know that each side believes the other lies so why have a debate where the questions were specific to the candidate and there is not even a 30 second rebuttal? Without a rebuttal period being offered the candidates ended up talking over each other and it became a mess.
Wallace also illustrated his disdain for Trump by asking questions about his taxes that were based on a retracted report. I know many of you are still hearing this but you have to ask yourself why?
Wallace also asked Trump if he supported the KKK. This question is insulting since it has been asked and answered countless times by Trump and to finally end the issue Trump signed an executive order designating the KKK as a terrorist organization.
I do have to give credit to Wallace for asking the same to Biden about antifa, but Biden sidestepped the question claiming antifa was not an organization. OK, but anyone can conduct an internet search and find many antifa groups, even in Colorado.
Lots of rumors abound about Trump not leaving office peacefully, but (former President Barack) Obama did not transition out peacefully, Hillary (Clinton) still claims she won, and (Stacey) Abrams in Georgia still states that she lost due to voter suppression.
I pray that this election is not dragged out like we’ve witnessed in Florida when (former Vice President and Democratic candidate Al) Gore ran.
Derek Mancinho
Laramie
Support for Ibarra“Respect Matters” is the tag line for the Sue Ibarra for County Commission campaign. That’s something we can all get behind.
Ibarra is running to improve the performance of our County Commission across the board:
— Respect for all 39,000 citizens of Albany County; the same for a person living on S. 18th St. as for a person living out in the country.
— Respect for public participation; accessibility, transparency, accountability and civility are critical to the success of citizen government.
— Respect for law enforcement; working to restore public confidence in the Sheriff’s Office will put us on the right track to “serve and protect.”
— Respect for clean air and water; the natural resources we all depend on don’t know anything about city/county boundaries. All parts of our community should be cooperating toward the common goal of a healthy environment, our greatest community asset for the future.
Whether you live in Laramie, Centennial or in a cabin in the hills, the Albany County Commission is an important part of your government. Please join me in supporting a candidate who understands our goals — Sue Ibarra.
Bern Hinckley
Laramie
Response to Jean Brown (Oct. 1)I remember President Dwight D. Eisenhower, the Kennedys, Vietnam, the civil rights movement and bomb drills.
The Ku Klux Klan shot into my aunt and uncle’s home. In 1997, waiters refused to serve our family (until we complained to management) when we wanted to eat out together after my father’s funeral.
What you recall is much of the progress that has been made in civil rights. You appear to forget the systemic violence then was committed by whites and to deny that it continues today. We have much evidence that it has not.
The Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act, in process, notes that about a quarter the acts of domestic terrorism were caused by racial extremist Islamic groups. Seventy-three percent were committed by far right violent extremists. Many of those were white separatists. That’s right 73% of domestic terrorism acts have been committed by extremists on the right.
Trump discriminated against blacks in his housing developments. He refuses to denounce white supremacists, and tells them to stand by to “protect” lawful elections meaning to disrupt the process and intimidate voters in districts where people tend to against him, including people of color.
Yes, we need better leadership for the peaceful demonstrations, and counterdemonstrations. But not all you call “liberal Democrat” (why not liberal Democrat) demonstrators are necessarily all liberal nor Democrats. They are people of any party who believe in equal rights and equal justice.
Many of the violent are outside agitators, some Trump party people. We still need to acknowledge that racism still exists, that discrimination and prejudice still exist and that they exist in some in our government and law enforcement agencies.
Jean Brown, you over-generalize about Democrats. By doing this, you contribute to the divisiveness, the us-versus-them mentality and fear-mongering. You ignore racism and racists. I invite you to open your mind and heart, to work for unity and peace, to use facts even if they are uncomfortable, and to see those with different ideas as fellow human beings. And to treat them as such.
I remember when real Republicans knew Democrats also love their country and worked to solve problems together.
Carol Smith
Laramie
