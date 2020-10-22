Editor’s notes: Letters to the editor from the community with topics about political candidates on the ballot for the Nov. 3 General Election will not be published after Sunday, Oct. 25. This is to ensure fairness as there will not be adequate time for rebuttal of opinions to be submitted and published before the election. Also, letters to the editor submitted from candidates on the ballot are not published as free campaign advertisements.
Because of the recent increase in the volume of letters to the editor, more approved letters will be published during the week on the Boomerang’s opinion page.
The reality of wildfiresPresident Trump continues to insist the reason we are having so many huge wildfires in our forests is insufficient management of those forests. And he says the states are responsible for the lack of forest management.
According to the National Interagency Fire Center, on Sept. 14, more than 1.1 million acres have burned on federal lands in California this year, compared to 769,032 acres on lands not managed by the federal government. So why does Trump blame the states? One reason is to shift the blame from his own administration’s failure to tackle the problem. Another reason is to deflect the conversation away from the huge impact that climate change is having on the fire situation.
At a meeting with fire officials in Sacramento on Sept. 14, Trump said, “When trees fall down after a short period of time, they become very dry — really like a matchstick ... and they can explode.” When the California secretary for natural resources said that climate change is the primary cause of the wildfires, Trump interrupted and said, “It’ll start getting cooler — you just watch.”
Craig Sommer
Fort Collins, Colorado
Support for Ben-DavidAs a father and grandfather, I’m deeply concerned about the world we’ll be leaving for our children and grandchildren. This year we’ve seen record breaking heat, severe drought, and huge forest fires in the western U.S. These changes pose a serious threat to westerners’ health, safety, agriculture and tourism. Climate change is already hurting the Wyoming way of life, and until we take steps to address it, its effects will continue to worsen.
That’s why I’m voting for Dr. Merav Ben-David for U.S. Senate here in Wyoming. Ben-David is a nationally recognized climate scientist and University of Wyoming professor who’s devoted her entire career to preserving and protecting our environment. She’s a leader who’s committed to fact-based decision-making, to putting evidence before ideology.
Ben-David is not a career politician. She is a scientist, outdoorswoman, hunter, combat veteran and Wyomingite of over 20 years. She’ll work to protect us, our children and grandchildren.
We need an expert who will protect our environment, our economy and our people. We need Merav Ben-David.
Dudley Case
Buffalo
What are they paid?With reference to the editorial from the Riverton Ranger of Oct. 16, I noted that it has been several years since the salaries of the city employees, county employees, commissioners, city council, et al, have been published in the Laramie Boomerang.
Since all of these positions are paid by the taxpayers of Albany County, they should be published in the Laramie Boomerang.
The notice posted by the Wyoming Press Association some months ago warning that some state legislators — also paid by taxpayer money — wanting to put such information on a government-run website, unavailable to those without easy access to a computer, is literally useless.
These reports should be reported in a timely manner to the Laramie Boomerang, as before.
Margaret E. Birkholz
Laramie
Support for TrumpI moved from Laramie in 1990 on a work related move. I dearly hated to leave a place that I love and had lived in 25 years; a place that I raised a family.
When I moved here, it was a place where you could go to the mountains and harvest the floors of the National Forest for your firewood. They were glad you did because it helped clean the forest floors. No one stopped you. The clean forest floors would help eliminate the terrible forest fires such as the Mullen Fire west of the city I loved and once called home for many years.
Everything changed when the Clinton Administration decided it was necessary to start charging people to do what they had done for years. As a result, people quit doing it.
As for the Mullen Fire, all this could have been prevented by sane management of our natural resources. What in the heck is the matter with you who think that you know better than the people who live here?
I am 83 years old and have been a registered Democrat all my life. This current crop of Democrats are not Democrats, they are Communists and at least Socialists. All they think about is getting back power and ruining this once great country. Their hatred for Trump is so great that they will destroy this great country.
I beg everyone who loves this country as much as I do not to let this happen. Please, whatever you do, do not let this bunch elect Joe Biden and this current crop to the highest office in the land.
God bless Donald Trump, and God Bless America.
Stacy L. Riney
Pahrump, Nevada
